Rocket Pool (RPL) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $728.32 Million

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $728.32 million and approximately $9.70 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool token can now be purchased for about $38.11 or 0.00164584 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.20 or 0.00397710 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,471.74 or 0.27916289 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.36 or 0.00583885 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 18,970,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,113,413 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service.The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.