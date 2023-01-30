Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the December 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Roots Price Performance

Shares of Roots stock remained flat at $2.21 during trading hours on Monday. Roots has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Roots from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TD Securities lowered shares of Roots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corp. engages in the provision of leather goods, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the Direct-to-consumer (DTC) and Partners and Other segments. The Direct-to-consumer segment comprises of sales through its corporate retail stores, and e-commerce. The Partners and Other segment consist primarily of the wholesale of Roots-branded products to its international operating partner, and the royalties earned on the retail sales of Roots-branded products by its partner.

Featured Stories

