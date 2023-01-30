Rosenblatt Securities Trims Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Target Price to $82.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $84.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NDAQ. Citigroup assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Nasdaq from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Nasdaq from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.02.

NDAQ opened at $60.50 on Thursday. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.06.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.50%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $129,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $129,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,896 shares of company stock worth $1,277,784. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 3,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 838.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

