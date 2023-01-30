Rossmore Private Capital Acquires 77 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $188.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,247. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.40. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $185,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,672,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 7,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.70, for a total transaction of $1,417,885.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,259.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $185,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,672,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,829,228 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.