Rossmore Private Capital Grows Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.0% of Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.56.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $146.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,245,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,832,197. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.13. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.05 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $259.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

