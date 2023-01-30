Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Receives $6.47 Average PT from Analysts

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.47.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROVR shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Rover Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Rover Group stock opened at $3.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $707.44 million, a PE ratio of 96.25 and a beta of 1.51. Rover Group has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $6.76.

In related news, CFO Charles Wickers sold 10,893 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $49,018.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,486. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,117 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $135,526.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,297,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,837,611.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,431 shares of company stock worth $271,940. 36.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Rover Group by 135.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,002,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after buying an additional 1,725,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rover Group by 304.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,972 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Rover Group by 102.4% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,684,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 852,242 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Rover Group by 3,841.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 750,277 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Rover Group by 398.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 790,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 632,126 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

