Royal Bank of Canada Raises American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $186.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $186.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.57% from the company’s current price.

AXP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.61.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $176.18. 1,374,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,512,593. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.73. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $131.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 5.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth $397,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

