Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€65.00” Price Target for Puma (ETR:PUM)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($70.65) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($97.83) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($82.61) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($104.35) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €96.00 ($104.35) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($92.39) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Puma Price Performance

Shares of PUM stock opened at €60.86 ($66.15) on Friday. Puma has a 52-week low of €41.31 ($44.90) and a 52-week high of €109.25 ($118.75). The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion and a PE ratio of 25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €55.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €56.55.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

