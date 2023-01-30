RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,929,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729,835 shares during the period. RPAR Risk Parity ETF makes up about 19.6% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Evoke Wealth LLC owned approximately 45.25% of RPAR Risk Parity ETF worth $484,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $192,000.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Stock Performance

RPAR Risk Parity ETF stock opened at $20.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.10. RPAR Risk Parity ETF has a one year low of $16.97 and a one year high of $24.39.

