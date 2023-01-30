Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the December 31st total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 847,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Safe Bulkers Price Performance

SB stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,298. Safe Bulkers has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 57.07%. The business had revenue of $92.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.49 million. On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Safe Bulkers Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SB. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1,074.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SB. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Safe Bulkers from $3.50 to $2.85 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th.

About Safe Bulkers

(Get Rating)

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.