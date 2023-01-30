Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) is AXS Investments LLC’s 6th Largest Position

AXS Investments LLC decreased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,769 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up 2.0% of AXS Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geller Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% in the second quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 4.0% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $165.48. 1,088,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,918,465. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $234.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.49. The stock has a market cap of $165.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 587.57, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.03.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total transaction of $111,323.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,566,661.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total transaction of $111,323.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,566,661.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,989 shares of company stock valued at $24,216,508 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

