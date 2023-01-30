Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €902.00 Price Target for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €902.00 ($980.43) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MC. Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($804.35) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €800.00 ($869.57) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €750.00 ($815.22) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €785.00 ($853.26) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €880.00 ($956.52) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Price Performance

Shares of EPA:MC opened at €801.00 ($870.65) on Friday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a one year low of €195.45 ($212.45) and a one year high of €260.55 ($283.21). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €726.98 and its 200-day moving average price is €677.79.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

