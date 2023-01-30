SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($119.57) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($130.43) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($135.87) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($119.57) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($97.83) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($130.43) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, January 2nd.

SAP Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SAP stock opened at €104.80 ($113.91) on Thursday. SAP has a 12 month low of €79.58 ($86.50) and a 12 month high of €125.40 ($136.30). The stock has a market cap of $122.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €103.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €94.72.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

