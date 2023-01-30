Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €7.30 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €7.30 ($7.93) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SHA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($8.15) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Warburg Research set a €6.80 ($7.39) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.52) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.52) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €6.20 ($6.74) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Schaeffler Stock Performance

FRA:SHA opened at €6.62 ($7.19) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €6.41 and a 200 day moving average of €5.72. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of €11.30 ($12.28) and a 1-year high of €16.74 ($18.20).

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.