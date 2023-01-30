Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.75.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ STX opened at $68.99 on Thursday. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 45.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,031.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 99.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after buying an additional 54,038 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,329 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.