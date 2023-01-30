Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Raised to $80.00 at Loop Capital

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Loop Capital from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

STX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:STX opened at $68.99 on Thursday. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $113.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 45.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,031.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.64%.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.6% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.4% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,286 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 18.5% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 840 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.2% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 16,397 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

