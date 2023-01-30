Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 2,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ST shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $36,127.89. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,729 shares in the company, valued at $280,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $36,127.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,729 shares in the company, valued at $280,397.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,881,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,119,008 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 10.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 226,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after buying an additional 21,297 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 68.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 27.7% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 75,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 16,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 9.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,649,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $233,374,000 after acquiring an additional 476,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,676,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,708. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.40 and its 200-day moving average is $42.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.28. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.34%.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Featured Articles

