Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Chardan Capital

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Chardan Capital from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Senti Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Senti Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Senti Biosciences from $7.50 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Senti Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of SNTI stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.15. Senti Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Institutional Trading of Senti Biosciences

Senti Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SNTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Senti Biosciences will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senti Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senti Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senti Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Triatomic Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Senti Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Senti Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senti Biosciences Company Profile

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.

