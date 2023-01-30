Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Chardan Capital

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Chardan Capital from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Senti Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Senti Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Senti Biosciences from $7.50 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.
Senti Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of SNTI stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.15. Senti Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $10.00.
Institutional Trading of Senti Biosciences
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senti Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senti Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senti Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Triatomic Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Senti Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Senti Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Senti Biosciences Company Profile
Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Senti Biosciences (SNTI)
- Can Yext A.I. Search Platform Drive Growth in 2023?
- Cassava Sciences Stock Undervalued with Its $124 Price Target?
- Constellation Brands: Are Consumers Trading Down for Rail Drinks?
- Capital One Stock: Will Subprime Borrowers Spoil the Rally?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
Receive News & Ratings for Senti Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senti Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.