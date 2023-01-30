Short Interest in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Expands By 12.0%

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,170,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the December 31st total of 5,510,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGI shares. CIBC boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.6% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 106,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE AGI traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,854,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720,856. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.77, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.59. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $11.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 125.02%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

