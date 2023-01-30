Short Interest in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Increases By 5.8%

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,090,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the December 31st total of 6,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 27,383 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 138,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 14,771 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,982,000 after buying an additional 2,103,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of ABR stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.66. 620,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,974. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 41.12, a quick ratio of 41.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $18.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Stories

