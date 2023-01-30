Short Interest in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Decreases By 5.6%

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,560,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the December 31st total of 8,010,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AMBP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.51. 658,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,917. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.53. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 59.64%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMBP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $6.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.94.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 430.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

(Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.