Short Interest in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Drops By 6.5%

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the December 31st total of 5,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 538,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AvePoint Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $4.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46. AvePoint has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $6.43.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 16.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AvePoint will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AvePoint

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVPT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AvePoint by 227.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,390,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in AvePoint by 243.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,143,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,449 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in AvePoint by 481.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,091,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 904,054 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AvePoint by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 880,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 662,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP boosted its holdings in AvePoint by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 4,163,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,694,000 after acquiring an additional 592,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of AvePoint to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.

