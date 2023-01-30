Short Interest in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Drops By 6.5%

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the December 31st total of 5,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 538,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
AvePoint Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $4.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46. AvePoint has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $6.43.
AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 16.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AvePoint will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of AvePoint to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.
