Short Interest in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Expands By 25.4%

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 489,500 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the December 31st total of 390,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CTS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CTS in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

CTS Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CTS stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $44.23. The company had a trading volume of 190,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,223. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.87 and a 200-day moving average of $41.54. CTS has a 12 month low of $31.07 and a 12 month high of $47.04.

CTS Dividend Announcement

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $151.91 million during the quarter. CTS had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 9.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CTS will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 2,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $129,062.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,407,645. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CTS

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in CTS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,153,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CTS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in CTS by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CTS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CTS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $950,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CTS

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

