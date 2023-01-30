Short Interest in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Expands By 16.4%

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,188.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RDY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,753. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.33. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 1 year low of $47.88 and a 1 year high of $58.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.23. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $775.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.28 million. Research analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

