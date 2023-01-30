Short Interest in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Increases By 8.6%

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the December 31st total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Electromed Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.80. 5,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,364. The company has a market capitalization of $91.64 million, a PE ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 0.48. Electromed has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $13.25.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter. Electromed had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 5.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELMD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electromed in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Electromed by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Electromed by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Electromed by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Electromed in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Electromed in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electromed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

