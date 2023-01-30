Short Interest in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Grows By 22.6%

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,500 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the December 31st total of 79,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of AGM traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,376. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a one year low of $90.38 and a one year high of $134.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 28.78%. The company had revenue of $72.05 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In related news, Director Dennis L. Brack sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $75,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,644.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,113,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 305,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,309,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGM. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation. engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

Featured Stories

