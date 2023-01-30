Short Interest in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Increases By 8.9%

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 754,900 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 693,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Genesco Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Genesco stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $47.76. 137,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,398. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $72.34.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $603.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.23 million. On average, analysts expect that Genesco will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GCO. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Genesco by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Genesco by 134.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Genesco by 10.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Genesco by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Genesco by 5.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

