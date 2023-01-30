Short Interest in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Grows By 19.2%

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,380,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the December 31st total of 6,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $25,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,295.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 366.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:PEAK traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,351,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,915. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.94 and its 200 day moving average is $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83.
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC).
