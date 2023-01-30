Short Interest in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Declines By 8.1%

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the December 31st total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ IHYF traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $21.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $20.54 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.52.
Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were paid a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
