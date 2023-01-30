Short Interest in Location Based Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBAS) Increases By 26.4%

Location Based Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBAS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the December 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Location Based Technologies Price Performance

LBAS remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. Location Based Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

Get Location Based Technologies alerts:

Location Based Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Location Based Technologies, Inc designs, develops, and sells personal locator devices and services. Its product, the PocketFinder is a small, completely wireless, location device that enables users to locate a person, pet, vehicle or other valuable item at any time from almost anywhere. The company was founded by Scalisi F.

Receive News & Ratings for Location Based Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Location Based Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.