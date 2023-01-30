Short Interest in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Increases By 17.9%

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 475,300 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the December 31st total of 403,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 640,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

NGL Energy Partners Trading Down 0.6 %

NGL Energy Partners stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,986. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $213.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.36. NGL Energy Partners has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

NGL Energy Partners ( NYSE:NGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,938,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,318.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Derek S. Reiners purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,938,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,318.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $383,250.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NGL Energy Partners

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 29,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15,624 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 224,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 61,255 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 68,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 51,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 25.76% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

