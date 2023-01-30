Short Interest in Nickel Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Increases By 21.3%

Nickel Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,400 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the December 31st total of 2,918,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 753.3 days.

Nickel Industries Stock Performance

NICMF stock remained flat at $0.75 during midday trading on Monday. 52 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,108. Nickel Industries has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65.

About Nickel Industries

Nickel Industries Limited engages in nickel ore mining and nickel pig iron production operations in Singapore and Indonesia. The company holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi; 80% interest in the Ranger Nickel project; and 70% interest in the Angel Nickel project.

