Short Interest in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Expands By 17.1%

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,670,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 4,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Shares of NYSE:PRGO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,867. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.33 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.22.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.10). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.
In related news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,368 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $74,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 228.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.
PRGO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).
