Short Interest in Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Rises By 17.9%

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 630,700 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the December 31st total of 534,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,307.0 days.

Richelieu Hardware Trading Down 1.5 %

Richelieu Hardware stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.60. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 214. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.70. Richelieu Hardware has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $40.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RHUHF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$54.50 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TD Securities cut Richelieu Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, railing and balusters, and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

