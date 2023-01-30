Short Interest in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Expands By 15.7%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,630,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the December 31st total of 16,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 16,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,914,000 after purchasing an additional 70,963 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $51.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

SI stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.95. 8,016,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,764,844. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Silvergate Capital has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $162.65. The company has a market cap of $410.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average is $55.48.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

