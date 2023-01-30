Short Interest in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Expands By 21.5%

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the December 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 556,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Squarespace Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SQSP traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $23.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,388. Squarespace has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $34.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average of $21.44.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.91 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Squarespace will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Squarespace by 2,128.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Squarespace in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Squarespace from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Squarespace currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

