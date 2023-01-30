Short Interest in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Expands By 14.9%

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,290,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 19,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 16.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on STEM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Stem from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Stem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Stem Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of STEM traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,081,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,239,005. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.17. Stem has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $18.02.

Insider Activity at Stem

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). Stem had a negative net margin of 47.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.81 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Stem will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William John Bush sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $440,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,254.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO William John Bush sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $440,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,254.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Larsh Johnson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $168,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 119,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,607.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,070 shares of company stock worth $2,025,437. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stem by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,631,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,838,000 after acquiring an additional 350,707 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stem by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,183,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,095,000 after purchasing an additional 157,590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stem by 10.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,039,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,552,000 after purchasing an additional 294,298 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the first quarter worth $30,405,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stem during the 3rd quarter worth $33,350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

