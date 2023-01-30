Short Interest in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Increases By 17.2%

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,510,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the December 31st total of 10,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE USB traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $48.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,784,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,875,933. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $72.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.75%.

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,121,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,641,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,898,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,820,000 after buying an additional 210,054 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,742,000 after buying an additional 5,628,247 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,115,000 after buying an additional 1,622,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,727,000 after acquiring an additional 303,443 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.22.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also

