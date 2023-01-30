Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIFY opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77. Sify Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $3.38.

Institutional Trading of Sify Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 19.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,756 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 148,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

See Also

