SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,481 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SM Energy worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 88.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,602 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 405.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,086,000 after buying an additional 948,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,586,000 after buying an additional 849,019 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,755,000 after buying an additional 842,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,776,381 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,735,000 after purchasing an additional 705,246 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

SM Energy Stock Performance

SM stock opened at $33.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 4.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.78. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. SM Energy had a net margin of 36.09% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $835.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 2.92%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

