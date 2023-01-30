SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Gap Up to $5.94

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.94, but opened at $6.59. SoFi Technologies shares last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 46,222,352 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SOFI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.96.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $423.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.96 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $1,032,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,358,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,596,029.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,040,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,304. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,679,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,595,000 after acquiring an additional 826,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,735,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,270,000 after buying an additional 48,717 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 35,197.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,509,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,127,000 after buying an additional 3,519,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 6,058.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,489,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 3,432,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Articles

