Sourceless Price Reaches $0.0061 (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sourceless has a total market cap of $127.69 million and $55.23 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00010335 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00050001 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00029256 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00018306 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00216927 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000115 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002751 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00600155 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

