Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Shares Down 7%

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Rating) shares dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 267,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 220,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$68.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00.

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 6 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

