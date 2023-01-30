SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Position Reduced by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,711 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,410,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,801,000 after buying an additional 4,090,398 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 35,216,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,305 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75,351.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,284,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,639 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,509,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,781 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,190,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.39. The stock had a trading volume of 608,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,296,007. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day moving average is $29.17. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $36.03.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

