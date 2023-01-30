Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.57.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SFM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Northcoast Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 0.8 %

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $32.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.23. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Activity

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 3.99%. On average, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 85,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $2,902,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,011,935.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 85,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $2,902,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,011,935.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 12,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $424,519.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,829. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,688 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,303. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 398.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 103.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

