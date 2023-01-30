Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Now Covered by Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Standex International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Standex International Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $110.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.17. Standex International has a 52 week low of $79.02 and a 52 week high of $112.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Standex International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 21.17%.
Insider Transactions at Standex International
In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $83,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Alan J. Glass sold 304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $31,840.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,463.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 800 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $83,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,106 shares of company stock worth $430,004 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standex International
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Standex International by 3.7% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Standex International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Standex International by 1.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Standex International by 7.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Standex International Company Profile
Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Standex International (SXI)
- eHealth Stock Rises from the Ashes. Time to Get In?
- Can Yext A.I. Search Platform Drive Growth in 2023?
- Cassava Sciences Stock Undervalued with Its $124 Price Target?
- Constellation Brands: Are Consumers Trading Down for Rail Drinks?
- Capital One Stock: Will Subprime Borrowers Spoil the Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.