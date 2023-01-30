Stantec (TSE:STN) PT Raised to C$90.00 at Raymond James

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$77.22.

Stantec Stock Performance

Shares of STN stock opened at C$68.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$53.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$64.43.

Stantec Announces Dividend

Stantec ( TSE:STN Get Rating ) (NYSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.86. The business had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.14 billion. Analysts predict that Stantec will post 3.4199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Insider Activity at Stantec

In other Stantec news, Director Leonardo De Oliveira Castro sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.14, for a total transaction of C$41,223.96. In related news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 3,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.23, for a total transaction of C$201,696.90. Also, Director Leonardo De Oliveira Castro sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.14, for a total transaction of C$41,223.96.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

See Also

