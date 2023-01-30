Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the December 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Steel Partners during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $388,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Steel Partners by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in Steel Partners by 7.8% during the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,903,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,774,000 after acquiring an additional 498,015 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Partners Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Steel Partners stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330. Steel Partners has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.38. The company has a market capitalization of $955.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Steel Partners ( NYSE:SPLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $425.67 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Partners in a research note on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

