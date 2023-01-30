Stewart Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Stewart Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 5.0% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.3 %

ISRG traded down $3.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $243.93. 324,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,817. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $308.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $264.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.88. The company has a market cap of $86.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $54,263.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.



