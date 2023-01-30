Stewart Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Stewart Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin comprises about 3.1% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PH. TheStreet raised Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.09.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $320.15. 154,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $300.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.21. The company has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Stories

